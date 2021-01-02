Toots Hibbert Appears In New Roots Radics Video For “Too You”

Home News Kyle Cravens January 2nd, 2021 - 9:31 PM

To honor the legacy of late Raggae legend Toots Hibbert, leader of Toots & The Maytals, label Controlled Substance Sound Lab released never before seen footage on Hibbert’s birthday in video for “Too You.”

With his genre defining career now bookended by his unfortunate battle with COVID-19, Hibbert will always be remembered for his 1968 hit single “Do the Reggay” which cemented the phrase “Reggae” to forever be synonymous with the style of music that Hibbert crafted so well. He passed on September 11 and would have turned 78 this year.

More than 50 years after that monumental single, Toots returned to the studio to reunite with one of the genre’s landmark rhythm sections to document what would unknowingly act as a coda in his musical legacy. A legacy that saw his name under Grammy nominated lists on seven occasions, with his recent album Got to Be Tough set to contend in the 2021 ceremony.

“Too You” is from the Grammy nominated album The Final Battle: Sly and Robbie vs. Roots Radics. The project serves as an all-star game for Reggae music. Recorded all over Jamaica, the album is a Reggae Woodstock that unites two of the finest Jamaican bands ever, playing behind a once-in-a-lifetime assembly of the music’s foundational creators performing all new classics composed for the event.

