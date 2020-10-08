Toots and the Maytals Release Animated New Video for Bob Marley Cover “Three Little Birds”

Home News Krista Marple October 8th, 2020 - 12:48 PM

The renowned reggae song “Three Little Birds” was recently covered by Toots and the Maytals with the help of Ziggy Marley and Ringo Starr. The already upbeat song was remade to be even more buoyant and positive with a psychedelic animated video to accompany it.

Frederick Hibbert, also know as “Toots,” recently passed away in early September of this year. Hibbert was the frontman for Toots and the Maytals. While his cause of death is unknown, it’s known that he had been hospitalized and was put into a medically induced coma shortly after.

Toots and the Maytals released their new album Got To Be Tough just a few days before Hibbert’s passing. This album contains the cover of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds.” The animated video for the infamous tune is just one part of what makes it even more unique.

In the video, there are colorful, kaleidoscopic images that represent peace, unity and happiness. The animated video shows people from around the world being introduced to the positive vibe the cover gives. Animated versions of Toots and the Maytals are shown playing instruments and spreading peace with appearances by Marley and Starr.

All of the appearances in the video have one thing in common – they each successfully represent the positivity and feeling of relaxation that this song gives off. The bright color scheme brings more attention to the mind-expanding ambiance that is being achieved through the animations and music.

This cover particularly emphasizes the use of vibrant instruments which makes this version of “Three Little Birds” an even more rhythmical and energetic embodiment of reggae music while incorporating other genres into the mix.

Marley and Starr contributed to more than just the animation aspect. They were both involved musically in the remake of the iconic hit. According to Pitchfork, Starr’s contribution was percussion. His animated character is shown floating on a carpet playing his instrument in front of kaleidoscopic flowers.

This cover by Toots and the Maytals did not fail to engage the listener in a well-balanced mixture of ska and reggae music.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz