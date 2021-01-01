Tsunami Bomb’s Kate Jacobi And Oobliette Join Punk Rock Karaoke For Cover Of T.S.O.L.’s “Code Blue”

Home News Krista Marple January 1st, 2021 - 5:00 PM

Kate Jacobi and Oobilette of Tsunami Bomb teamed up to recreate T.S.O.L.’s song “Code Blue” as a part of the quarantine covers that are featured on the series Punk Rock Karaoke. The series is a touring act made up of well-known artists in the punk rock world performing classic hits. Musicians like Stan Lee, Darrin Pfeiffer, Greg Heston and Randy Bradbury are those featured in the Punk Rock Karaoke.

Jacobi and Oobilette collaborated with the punk rock veterans to replicate “Code Blue” while not straying too far away from the original. T.S.O.L.’s version is made up of aggressive vocals and heavy instrumental to create the punk rock feel that it achieves. The Punk Rock Karaoke version of “Code Blue” is executed in an incredibly similar way. The largest difference between the rendition and the original is the sound of the vocals. Because Jacobi and Oobilette have softer vocal tones, it gave the song a much more relaxed sound. However, the Tsunami Bomb members did not fail to keep the punk rock roots in tact.

Tsunami Bomb released their most recent album The Spine That Binds in November of 2019. The album was the first after their 15-year hiatus. Tsunami Bomb formed in 1998 but then broke up in 2005 after releasing their second album together. The group officially got back together in 2015 and remained a band since then.

The punk rock band was featured on the 2019 Warped Tour lineup for the Mountain View, California stop. After announcing that Warped Tour would come to in end in 2018, Kevin Lyman, founder of the festival, decided to bring Warped Tour back for three last stops to celebrate the 25th anniversary. Cleveland, Ohio, Atlantic City, New Jersey and Mountain View, California were the three cities chosen to hold the anniversary run. Tsunami Bomb was alongside bands like Four Year Strong, Silverstein, Simple Plan, Wage War and more for the California show.