Members of Dead Milkmen, Mikey Erg, Homeless Gospel Choir And Endless Mike and the Beagle Club Announce New Split EP For 2021 Release To Benefit Autistic Advocacy

Roy Lott December 31st, 2020 - 9:01 PM

Joe Jack Talcum of Dead Milkmen, Mikey Erg, Homeless Gospel Choir and Endless Mike and the Beagle Club are set to release a split 10-inch EP next year. According to Punk News, the title of the album has yet to be announced but will be released via Awkward Aardvark records and proceeds benefit Pittsburgh Center for Autistic Advocacy. Tracklist and release date will also be announced at a later date.

Talcum and his band Dead Milkmen’s last release was 2017’s EP Welcome to the End of The World with mxdwn calling it a “fun trip of quirky rock and roll while watching a classic American band age like a fine wine.” The EP was also released at the time the band had announced they were signing to The Giving Groove label alongside acts Hoots & Hellmouth, OOLALA and DECONTROL.

The Homeless Gospel Choir’s latest release was their LP This Land is Your Landfill, which overall showed enthusiasm and excitement throughout. The album spawned the single “Young and In Love.” Fellow collaborator Endless Mike and the Beagle Club was also featured on their album, with their last release being their latest single “The Pearly Gates of Grandview Cemetery” via the band’s Bandcamp page.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat