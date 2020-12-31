Elvis Costello Shares End of Year Ode “Farewell, OK 2020”

Home News Tristan Kinnett December 31st, 2020 - 5:14 PM

Rock legend Elvis Costello wishes 2020 goodbye with a surprise new track, “Farewell, OK 2020.” The song was released with 24 hours left in the year, leaving just enough time to see the year out.

Costello opens the song by getting right to the point. “Farewell, OK/You’ll be on your way/You’ll be on your own now/Much to my dismay/I can’t go on/After what you’ve done,” he addresses this past year, personifying it. The track is highly energetic, built on sharp guitar power chords, banging keys, old school-style rock bass and lots of drum fills.

2020’s definitely been an odd year, but Costello took the opportunity to release a new album called Hey Clockface in October. It was the consistent songwriter’s 31st studio album. He recently had Iggy Pop sing a French version of the most popular song off of it, “No Flag.”

It was also just revealed by The Roots’ Black Thought that the two of them are both in a new supergroup together named Dopamine. Other members of the group include DJ Premier, T-Bone Burnett, Nathaniel Rateliff and Cassandra Wilson.