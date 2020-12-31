Amanda Shires Shares Groovy New Cover Of Genesis’ “That’s All”

Home News Roy Lott December 31st, 2020 - 9:57 PM

Amanda Shires has shared a cover of the classic Genesis song, “That’s All,” released via Rolling Stone.

Shires describes the song as a “true COVID anthem,” with a groovy and catchy pop sound. Its lyric video showcasing what we have experienced in 2020, including but not limited to COVID, the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, murder hornets, an Eddie Van Halen guitar, Little Richard, Harvey Weinstein in jail, Tiger King and a dumpster fire. Listen to the rendition below.



The cover follows her critically acclaimed track “The Problem” featuring husband Jason Isbell in honor of International Safe Abortion Day. All proceeds benefitted the Yellowhammer Fund, an abortion fund and reproductive justice organization based in Alabama. The singer-songwriter is also set to perform at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit orNew Years Eve, streaming exclusively on FANS. Earlier this year, she took part in a Grammy tribute for the late great John Pine alongside Brandi Carlisle and Jason Isbell as well as covering Prine’s “Storm Windows” at a socially distant show in Tennessee.

Aside from her solo work, Shires is also a part of the supergroup The Highwomen, featuring Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby. The critically acclaimed group debuted last year, with their latest release being “Crowded Table” with its accompanying video.