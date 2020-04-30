The Highwomen Drop Heartfelt Video For “Crowded Table”

Home News Roy Lott April 30th, 2020 - 4:57 PM

Critically acclaimed supergroup The Highwomen have dropped the music video for their track “Crowded Table.” The track itself released last year but has now visual treatment. The video was filmed throughout the making of their high fidelity ranked self-titled debut where “Crowded Table” is featured on. The video also includes cameo appearances from Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Yola, Tim and Phil Hanseroth and more. Check out the video below.

The Highwomen is composed of country superstars Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires. The inspiration behind creating the group was from the male country supergroup The Highwaymen, which included Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson. Carlile and Hemby recently were joined by Crow, Isbell, and Yola to perform the album’s title track as part of the To Nashville, With Love benefit concert The foursome was originally a trio and created early last year, starting out with Carlile, Shires and Margo Price but has since changed to include Morris and Hemby with Price no longer taking part.

The group released their debut single “Redesigning Women” early last year to much praise as well as the follow up single “Highwomen” also released last year. They are also still slated to join Chris Stapleton on a few tour dates this summer. No word on a postponement.