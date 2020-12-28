Daft Punk Releases TRON: Legacy Bonus Tracks on Streaming Services

Home News Tristan Kinnett December 28th, 2020 - 7:53 PM

10 years after the release of Daft Punk’s TRON: Legacy soundtrack, an expanded version branded TRON: Legacy – The Complete Edition has hit streaming services, adding nine new bonus tracks to the original release. The new additions had previously been released on special edition vinyls and as exclusives on iTunes and Amazon, but hadn’t been available on streaming platforms until now.

The TRON: Legacy movie is arguably best known for its score, since Daft Punk are such a popular duo. The sound is largely cinematic classically-inspired electronics plus a couple tracks more solidly in Daft Punk’s early style that could potentially fit in on their debut album Homework (1997). “Derezzed” and “The Son of Flynn” are particularly popular, along with other cuts like “TRON: Legacy (End Titles)” and “End of Line.”

The new bonus tracks are “Sea of Simulation,” “Encom Part II,” “Encom Part I,” “Round One,” “Castor,” “Reflections,” “Sunrise Prelude,” “Father and Son” and “Outlands, Part II.” They’re largely atmospheric variations on the themes present in the original version of the soundtrack, but “Father and Son” notably plays up one of the more emotional parts of the film.

Daft Punk were announced to be working on their second go at film scoring this year, for horror legend Dario Argento’s upcoming film Occhiali Neri. The movie’s expected to be released in March 2021. While not technically film scoring since the music already existed, another instance of their work with film is their 2001 album Discovery serving as the music for Kazuhisa Takenouchi and Leiji Matsumoto’s 2003 animated feature Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem.