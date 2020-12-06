Tribulation Announces Guitarist Jonathan Hultén Is Leaving The Band, Will Be Replaced With Joseph Tholl

Swedish heavy metal band Tribulation announced that their original longtime guitarist Jonathan Hulten is leaving the band and being replaced with Joseph Tholl. After 16 years of playing with the group Hulten wants to follow his heart and do what his heart wants to do.

In a press release Hulten explained “Friends. After 16 years of playing together the time has come now for me to part with Tribulation. For some time i’ve been swinging between doubt and determination in a recurring questioning of whether I am the right person in the right place and in the end this is the conclusion that has been reached. I wish Johannes, Adam and Oscar all the best in the world. However this is not a goodbye. I won’t stop creating music and art as long as there is a heartbeat left in this body. That’s a promise. Much love…” Hulten released an album on March 13, 2020 called Chants From Another Place.

Replacement guitarist Tholl stated in a press release “As a long-time fan and friend of the band, it’s sad for me to see Jonathan leave, but it’s also an honour that I’ll get to cherish his great work. I’m thrilled to join this assembly of old friends, and I’m looking forward to what the future holds for Tribulation.” Tholl was previously part of the band Enforcer, also a Swedish heavy metal band.

Tribulation has an upcoming album for a January 2021 release date entitled Where The Gloom Becomes Sound. The group was founded in 2005 and they have released four albums to date and Where The Gloom Becomes Sound will be their fifth album to date.

photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva