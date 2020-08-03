EarthGang Get Muppet-ized in New Video for “Top Down”

Home News Aaron Grech August 3rd, 2020 - 2:17 PM

Atlanta hip hop duo EarthGang have released a new music video for “Top Down,” a single from their latest studio album release Mirrorland, which came out last year. This video premiered on Adult Swim and was directed by the duo’s long time collaborators Chad Tennies and Mac Grant.

“Top Down” shows the duo Olu and WowGr8 as Muppets, who cruise through the streets of a cutout Atlanta in a vintage black convertible. During their adventure they stop by a strip club and end up cruising underwater, where they congregate alongside some mermaids. The track is a bassy trap song, backed by a catchy hook and EarthGang’s quick flows and punchlines.

The duo teamed up with 6Lack, Mereba and J.I.D as the hip hop supergroup Spillage Village, who debuted a new single “End of Daze” back in June. Their upcoming release Spilligion will be their major label debut, on the J.Cole led Dreamville and Interscope Records.

Tennies and Grant had previously directed EarthGang’s video for “Up,” which premiered back in October, following the release of Mirrorland. The group recently made an appearance on Tokimonsta’s latest record Oasis Nocturno, which came out back in March.

“Mirrorland is akin to a list of “do’s and don’ts” for one’s life: it is an overall fact sheet of what one should hope to achieve and what one should gravely fear,” mxdwn reviewer Max Deeb explained. “It is like watching the sun set over the ocean while an oil rig burns on the horizon. This album reads like one’s private journal; it is a biography, a portrait, and an epitaph. It is everything and this album is nothing. It is truth in its grittiest form. “