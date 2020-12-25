Carla Bruni Shares Graceful New Music Video For “Un Grand Amour” As Christmas Gift For Fans

Home News Ariel King December 25th, 2020 - 4:04 PM

Carla Bruni has shared the music videos or her single “Un Grand Amour” as a Christmas gift to her fans. The song first appeared on her self-titled sixth studio album that had been released this past October.

The music video for “Un Grand Amour” features black and white cinematography with couples and family members dancing together. Bruni’s words flow through the track in smooth French, the dancers waltzing together as they stare into each other’s eyes. The black and white visuals help to amplify the graceful movements of the video and Bruni’s voice.

“Un Grand Amour” had first been released ahead of the album, with the majority of the tracks released on Carla Bruni were sung in French. Bruni also sang one song in Italian, one in Spanish and another in English for the album. The album featured two covers, and had been produced by Albin de la Simone in just six days.

Bruni released the album French Touch, a collection of covers that included Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy The Silence” and The Clash’s “Jimmy Jazz,” among others. The album was Bruni’s first full length LP in English. In addition to her work as a musician, Bruni had been a fashion model, and had been among the 20 highest-paid fashion models of the 1990s. She quit the modeling industry in the late ‘90s, beginning her foray into music in 1997. Bruni had also been the first lady of France following her marriage to then-president Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008.