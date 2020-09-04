Carla Bruni Announces Self-Titled Album For October 2020 Release Alongside New Single “Un grand amour”

Home News Bryan Boggiano September 4th, 2020 - 6:18 PM

Singer, songwriter and fashion icon Carla Bruni announced her self-titled sixth album will be released on Oct. 9 through Verve Records and Universal Music Group. She also shared a new single from the album, “Un grand amour.” The song, entirely in French, is melodic and has a soft delivery with backing guitar and piano discussing love’s magic.

The new album will feature original music from Bruni, her first album to feature original songs since 2013’s Little French Songs. Only two songs will be covers. Most of the songs will be in French, although one will be in Italian, one in Spanish and one in English. Bruni wrote most of the songs on the track, while Albin de la Simone produced and recorded the album in under a week. He planned the production and the track arrangement, including a focus on guitar, piano, foot tapping and melody, before any studio sessions.

On the new album, Bruni said in an interview, “The spark of departure was in the fall, it was really a frenzied need to write. At that moment I started to write, go over all my notebooks and all my notes that I had taken during all these tours and all these years…All of a sudden, having completely different music inspired me.”

Bruni started performing in 1997 and released her debut album, Quelqu’un M’a Dit (Someone Told Me), in 2002. She followed up with 2007’s No Promises, where she turned English poems into song, and 2008’s Comme si de rien n’était (As If Nothing Happened). After 2013’s platinum-certified Little French Songs, she released the David Foster-produced French Touch in 2017. She went on tour in 2018 to support the album. She sold over three million records worldwide and received praise from outlets such as The New York Times, NPR and Vogue.

Carla Bruni Self-Titled Album Track List

Quelque chose Un secret Rien que l’extase Un grand amour Le petit guépard Your Lady Partir dans la nuit Les séparés Comme si c’était hier La chambre vide Un ange Voglio l’amore feat. Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi Le garçon triste

Bonus Exclusive Track For Physical Copies