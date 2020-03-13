Tegan and Sara Announce Summer 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Ashwin Chary March 13th, 2020 - 9:16 AM

Canadian indie pop duo, Tegan & Sara, have announced their 2020 North American Tour in support of their latest album, Hey I’m Just Like You, which came out earlier last year in September. The album consists of 12 tracks with a total play time of 38 minutes and eight seconds.

The duo will be kicking off their first leg tour on May 18, in Spokane, WA, at the Knitting Factory Concert House, and will be concluding their first leg on Jun. 6, in Chicago, IL, at the Riviera Theatre. Tegan & Sara will be joined by Georgia and Jackie Mendoza on selected dates.

The second leg of the tour will begin on Jul. 30, in Portland, OR, at the Oregon Zoo Amphitheater, and conclude on Sept. 2, in Atlanta, GA, at Tabernacle. IDER and Claud will be joining the duo on selected dates of the tour. Tickets for the tour go on sale Mar. 13 at 10 a.m.

Tegan & Sara are set to perform at the Rock The Garden music festival on Jun. 20, at The Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, MN, alongside Brittany Howard, Jay Som, Gully Boys and more. Tickets are currently on sale, with general admission starting at $74 and VIP at $300.

Tegan and Sara 2020 North American Tour Dates:

05/18 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Concert House * +

05/19 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma * +

05/20 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House * +

05/21 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre * +

05/24 – San Diego, CA – SOMA +

05/26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren * +

05/27 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre * +

05/30 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre * +

06/01 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman * +

06/02 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant * +

06/03 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre* +

06/06 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater +

07/30 – Portland, OR – Oregon Zoo Amphitheater #@

08/01 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium #@

08/05 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live – Ballroom #@

08/06 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues #@

08/07 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater #@

08/10 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit #@

08/11 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues #@

08/13 – Toronto, ON – Rebel Complex #

08/14 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS #

08/15 – Boston, MA – House of Blues #

08/17 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall #@

08/18 – New York, NY – Pier 17 #

08/21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore #

08/22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem #

08/24 – Richmond, VA – The National #@

08/25 – Norfolk, VA – Norva #@

08/28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater #@

08/30 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl #@

09/01 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall #@

09/02 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle #

* – Georgia

+ – Jackie Mendoza

# – IDER

@ – Claud

Photo Credit: April Siese