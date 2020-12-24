Bela Fleck And Abigail Washburn Sing About The Holidays With COVID In New Single “Christmas Time’s a Comin’ (And I Know I’m Staying Home)

Home News Roy Lott December 24th, 2020 - 6:00 AM

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn have released a special rendition of Tex Logan’s “Christmas Time’s a Coming,” with an added lyric of their own “and I know I’m staying home” compared to the original that sings “and I know I’m going home.” The song includes a double banjo-arrangement and was recorded earlier this month at their home in Nashville and is also to benefit the Direct Relief organization. The organization’s mission is to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies no matter where people stand in politics, religion, or ability to pay. Check out the groovy folk song below.

Earlier this year, Fleck collaborated with the legendary Bootsy Collins for their R&B funk song “Stars” alongside Olvido Ruiz, drummer Steve Jordan. Fleck also released a documentary film called “Throw Down Your Heart,” alongside its title track. It has been nominated for Best Historical Grammy at the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards. Both Fleck and Washburn won a Grammy for their 2016 self-titled album for Best Folk Album.

Prior to being a power couple and musical duo, Fleck had done some solo work, with his album Drive being nominated for Best Bluegrass Album at the 1988 Grammy’s. He had also been a part of a band named Bela Fleck and the Flecktones for nine years, with their last tour being in 2011.

Washburn was in China as part of the band The Wu-Force, with them being noted as a “kung fu-Appalachian avant-garde folk-rock” musical group. The group last performed together in 2014.