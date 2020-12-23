Finneas Greets “Another Year” in New Holiday Song

Home News Krista Marple December 23rd, 2020 - 7:31 PM

Along with many other musicians at this time of year, Grammy award-winning artist Finneas has released a new holiday-themed song titled “Another Year” just in time for the upcoming holiday.

“I wrote this song last Christmas, with a year of uncertainty ahead of us, had I known, anything I know now about 2020 would go, I don’t think I would have changed a word. I hope wherever this song finds you, it brings you some small dose of comfort. The horizon is bright I think,” said Finneas about the new release.

“Another Year” is a soft, emotional holiday track. “Hurry home, please, I don’t belong without you/ Your ice-cold feet, write all my songs about you/ I love you more and more each day/ Can’t find poetic ways to say/ ‘I hope it lasts another year.’” Through the lyrics, it’s shown that Finneas chose to follow the typical holiday love song storyline.

This year has been a productive year for Finneas as he has written and recorded plenty of new music. In late October, he released “Can’t Wait To Be Dead,” which was written about how the United States has been greatly affected from the current pandemic.

Finneas, who is the brother of big name artist Billie Eilish, spent a lot of time during quarantine creating new music with Eilish. When Eilish was asked about how many songs she created with her brother, she replied, “Right now I have 16. We’ve been working and I love them all.”

Earlier this month, Finneas joined Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Lenny Kravitz and more to debut a new song titled “Here’s to the Nights.” The new track is set to be featured on Ringo Starr’s forthcoming EP Zoom In.