Iggy Pop Celebrates His Birthday with Cover of Sly Stones’ “Family Affair” with Bootsy Collins

Punk legend Iggy Pop just celebrated his 73rd birthday with a cover of Sly & the Family Stone‘s “Family Affair,” which originally appeared on the group’s 1971 record There’s A Riot Going On. The artist invited fellow music legend and influential Parliament-Funkadelic member Bootsy Collins to collaborate with him on the cover.

Bootsy Collins performs bass on this cover, which is a more updated take on the early funk and disco classic, with elements of modern dance music. Iggy Pop’s vocals are delivered in a low register to match the song’s vibe, which takes elements of R&B with an instrumental that mixes jazz, dance and classic soul.

<a href="http://iggypop.bandcamp.com/track/family-affair">Family Affair by Iggy Pop</a>

Iggy Pop was recently joined by Laurie Anderson, Rubin Kodheli and Tony Shanahan during a Tibet House benefit concert in New York City, They artists performed a chamber version of the Stooges classic “I Wanna Be Your Dog,” which appeared on the group’s self-titled debut back in 1969.

The performer will be releasing deluxe versions of his classic albums The Idiot and Lust For Life next month. The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is still making music on a consistent basis, and released his latest studio album titled Free last fall.

“The greatest thing about Iggy Pop is his lack of genre: no one can really predict where his mind will take him,” mxdwn reviewer Arnim Whisler explained. “Overall, Free can be described as pretty mellow in terms of mood, but that’s about the only box it can be classified into, as every song is different.”