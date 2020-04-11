Iggy Pop Announces Deluxe Editions For The Idiot and Lust For Life For May 2020 Release Date

Home News Kelly Tucker April 11th, 2020 - 3:44 PM

Iggy Pop will be releasing a 7-CD box set, ‘The Bowie Years’ on May 29 via UMe. The box set features remastered versions of The Idiot, Lust For Life, live album TV Eye and rare outtakes, alternate mixes and a 40-page book. Lust For Life and The Idiot will also be released as standalone 2-CD Deluxe Editions with bonus live CDs. The box set and albums provide a fascinating insight into the mythical Berlin-era of post punk. Iggy Pop’s music set the wheels in motion for a sound that went on to dominate the world, shaping popular culture for decades to come.

Iggy Pop’s The Idiot and Lust For Life remain two of the most influential albums ever made and still stand as towering behemoths in rock’s upper echelons. Both albums run through the fabric of artists such as Joy Division, Queens Of The Stone Age, IDLES, Fontaines DC, R.E.M., Depeche Mode, N.I.N., Nick Cave, and an ever regenerating crop of new talent.

The first track to be released from the box set is an alternate mix of “China Girl”. The track from The Idiot in May 1977 is a tale of infatuation and would later become a hit for David Bowie on his Nile Rodgers produced 1983 album, Let’s Dance. Iggy and Bowie moved to West Berlin in 1977 to start work on Iggy’s debut solo album. Inspired by the Cold War era surroundings, and named after Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky’s novel, The Idiot saw Iggy moving away from the guitar heavy punk of The Stooges (and the ubiquitous sound of the era), bringing electronics textures and brooding darkness to the fore. The album was a critical and commercial success, spawning hits including “China Girl,” “Nightclubbing,” “Funtime” and “Sister Midnight.”

On a creative roll, Bowie and Iggy Pop were back in the studio after the accompanying tour, to promote The Idiot and recording of Iggy’s sophomore solo album Lust For Life. Bringing a rawer rock’n’roll feel back to the fore, Lust For Life spawned two of Iggy’s biggest hits, the titular track and the anthemic “The Passenger.”

Alongside these two albums, included in the box is a remastered version of the live album, TV Eye recorded the 1977 tour in Cleveland, Chicago and Kansas City featuring Bowie on keyboards. There are also three discs of live recordings from March 1977 officially released for the first time, Live at The Rainbow Theatre, London, Live at The Agora, Cleveland and Live at Mantra Studio, Chicago. The set also contains a 40-page booklet with contributions from the musicians who played on the records and famous fans discussing the influence the albums have had on them.

IGGY POP SUPER DELUXE EDITION 7-CD BOX SET

Disc One (The Idiot)

Sister Midnight

Nightclubbing

Funtime

Baby

China Girl

Dum Dum Boys

Tiny Girls

Mass Production

DISC TWO (Lust For Life)

Lust for Life

Sixteen

Some Weird Sin

The Passenger

Tonight

Success

Turn Blue

Neighborhood Threat

Fall in Love With Me

DISC THREE (TV Eye Live)

T.V. Eye

Funtime

Sixteen

I Got A Right

Lust for Life

Dirt

Nightclubbing

I Wanna Be Your Dog

DISC FOUR (Demo’s and Rarities)

Sister Midnight – Mono Single Edit

Sister Midnight – Single Edit

China Girl – Single Edit

Dum Dum Boys – Alt Mix

Baby – Alt Mix

China Girl – Alt Mix

Tiny Girls – Alt Mix

I Got A Right – Single

Lust for Life – Edit

Interview with Iggy about Recording The Idiot

DISC FIVE (Live at The Rainbow Theatre – Finsbury Park, London 07/03/1977)

Raw Power

T.V. Eye

Dirt

1969

Turn Blue

Funtime

Gimme Danger

No Fun

Sister Midnight

I Need Somebody

Search and Destroy

I Wanna Be Your Dog

Tonight

Some Weird Sin

China Girl

DISC SIX (Live at The Agora – Cleveland 21/03/1977)

Raw Power

T.V. Eye

Dirt

1969

Turn Blue

Funtime

Gimme Danger

No Fun

Sister Midnight

I Need Somebody

Search and Destroy

I Wanna Be Your Dog

China Girl

DISC SEVEN (Live at Mantra Studios – Chicago 28/03/1977)

Raw Power

T.V. Eye

Dirt

Turn Blue

Funtime

Gimme Danger

No Fun

Sister Midnight

I Need Somebody

Search and Destroy

I Wanna Be Your Dog

China Girl

THE IDIOT DELUXE EDITION 2-CD

DISC ONE (The Idiot)

Sister Midnight

Nightclubbing

Funtime

Baby

China Girl

Dum Dum Boys

Tiny Girls

Mass Production

DISC TWO (Live at The Rainbow Theatre – Finsbury Park, London 07/03/1977)

Raw Power

T.V. Eye

Dirt

1969

Turn Blue

Funtime

Gimme Danger

No Fun

Sister Midnight

I Need Somebody

Search and Destroy

I Wanna Be Your Dog

Tonight

Some Weird Sin

China Girl

LUST FOR LIFE DELUXE EDITION 2-CD

DISC ONE (Lust For Life)

Lust for Life

Sixteen

Some Weird Sin

The Passenger

Tonight

Success

Turn Blue

Neighborhood Threat

Fall in Love With Me

DISC TWO (TV Eye Live)

T.V. Eye

Funtime

Sixteen

I Got A Right

Lust for Life

Dirt

Nightclubbing

I Wanna Be Your Dog