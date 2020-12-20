Big | Brave And The Body Announce Upcoming Collaborative Album

Canadian post-metal band Big | Brave teamed up with The Body to make an upcoming album. The name of the album nor the release date have not yet been revealed but the groups are excited to share what they made together.

Big | Brave released an album in 2019 called A Gaze Among Them. The band stated during an interview “Had been talking about making a record with these lads for years. With the indispensable coconspirator Seth Manchester of Rhode Island’s Machines With Magnets Studio we finally did! Can’t wait to share what we’ve done.”

The Body has an album slated for release in January 2021 entitled I’ve Seen All I Need To See. One of the tracks “A Lament” has been released as a single.

The Body collaborated with Uniform to do a live show at Zebulon back on March 6, 2020. Additionally members of The Body, Full Of Hell and Lingua Ignota formed a new band entitled Sightless Pit and released a debut album entitled Grave Of A Dog.