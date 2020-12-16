Jimmy Eat World Announces January 2021 Phoenix Sessions Live Stream Series Highlighting Clarity, Futures and Surviving

Home News Aaron Grech December 16th, 2020 - 12:05 AM

Alternative rock outfit Jimmy Eat World have announced a 2021 Phoenix Sessions live stream series, which will take place in the first months of 2021. The first event will take place on January 15, where the band will perform their tenth studio album Surviving, January 29 will host a performance of Futures and February 12 will host a performance of Clarity. Tickets for this event are currently available for sale on the band’s website.

Each of these performances will be recorded at the Icehouse in Phoenix, which is in the heart of the city’s warehouse district. All of these projects will be played through in their entirety and will take place at 2p.m. PST. This event is being held in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents, which hosts Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond.

“We came up with the idea of presenting a series of concert films centered around a few specific albums (for now) and performing them on a different level,” the band’s Jim Adkins explained. “It isn’t the way we normally play a show and it’s definitely something new for how we approach a performance, but we haven’t been able to share the experience with our fans in over a year… so here we go!”

Jimmy Eat World released their latest studio album Surviving last October, which was supported by “All The Way (Stay)” and “Love Never.” The band’s unique take on alternative rock, which takes diverse influences from punk and pop, while retaining a sound that is unique to themselves.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela