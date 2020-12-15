Altin Gün Announces New Album Yol for February 2021 Release

Home News Aaron Grech December 15th, 2020 - 8:57 PM

Altin Gün, the rock and psychedelic folk outfit, have announced a new studio album called Yol, which is set to be released on February 26 via ATO Records. A music video for the album’s lead single “Ordunun Dereleri” appeared last month and was directed by Bob Sizoo and Najim Jansen.

Despite their relatively young music career Altin Gün have received some high-profile acclaim, garnering a Grammy nomination for Best World Music Album for last’s year’s Gece. This new project sees the band going into new territory as the Belgian electronic duo Asa Moto are set to mix Yol.

While the band is based out of Amsterdam, they take a lot of influences from Turkish folk music, which they blend in with their brand of psychedelic rock. Two of their members, lead vocalists Merve Dasdemir and Erdinç Ecevit, were born in Turkey, although the rest of the group was born in the Netherlands. In addition to playing songs interpreted from Turkish classics from the 1960s to the 1980s, the band adapts these influences into their own unique musical ideas.

“Even though we don’t understand the language or the culture necessarily, we are intrigued by the sound and rhythms of Turkish music and we try to interpret the music in a way which is also close to ourselves,” the band’s percussionist Gino Groenveld explained in a 2019 interview. “We also relate to the music in a way that the energy and attitude of a song just speak to you sometime and one can feel what they try to convey.”

Yol track listing

1. Bahçada Yeşil Çınar

2. Ordunun Dereleri

3. Bulunur Mu

4. Hey Nari

5. Yüce Dağ Başında

6. Kesik Çayır

7. Arda Boyları

8. Kara Toprak

9. Sevda Olmasaydı

10. Maçka Yolları

11. Yekte

12. Esmerim Güzelim