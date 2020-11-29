Altin Gün Explore Misty Landscapes In New Video For “Ordunun Dereleri”

Home News Krista Marple November 29th, 2020 - 6:28 PM

Turkish psychedelic rock band Altin Gün have released a new music video for their track “Ordunun Dereleri” that emphasizes the beauty of nature throughout it. “Ordunun Dereleri” is one of two recent singles released mid-November by the group.

The music video keeps a steady theme throughout its entirety. That theme is showcasing a misty ambiance of nature while featuring Merve Daşdemir, vocalist for Altin Gün. More specifically, the video is taking place in areas with a moss-like aesthetic. Green wooded areas filled with brown plants, dull water and tall trees are highly shown throughout the video. The song itself, which is usually for the band, has synth undertone to it. The steady vocals accompany the easy going instrumental and synthetics that are prominently heard throughout the track.

The Amsterdam-based band was founded by their current bassist Jasper Verhulst. Remaining band members include Ben Rider on guitar, Daniel Smienk on drums, Erdinç Ecevit on synths and Gino Groenveld on percussion. They released their debut album On in 2018. Since then, the group has released one additional album titled Gece, which was released in April of 2019.

Altin Gün was set to play a Los Angeles show back on April 13. The band was due to perform at El Rey but because of the current pandemic, the show was canceled. Altin Gün was also on the bill for the 2020 Coachella lineup, which was eventually postponed due to the coronavirus. The group took to social media in early March to announced that their tour surrounding these shows was also canceled.