Spylacopa Shares Cover of Jane’s Addiction Side Project Deconstruction’s Song “Son”

The side project of Candiria guitarist John LaMacchia, Spylacopa, have shared a cover of “Son,” which was originally recorded by Jane’s Addiction’s side-project Deconstruction. This latest single follows the release of Spylacopa’s cover of Ween’s 1994 classic “Baby Bitch,” which was originally featured on the studio album Chocolate and Cheese.

This cover of “Son” is a complete reimagining of the heavily acoustic track, replacing the stripped instrumental with a polished yet gritty full band affair. The song features a brooding bassline, a deep, gothic vocal performance and industrial inspired synths and guitars that lead the song into gloomier territory.

Deconstruction was a short-lived alternative rock band formed by Jane’s Addiction members Dave Navarro and Eric Avery in 1993 until 1994. The band began around the same time Perry Farrell formed the group Porno For Pyros, which stemmed from the breakup of Jane’s Addiction.

“Speaking solely to the situation at hand, I am creating most of my music alone which is vastly different than when I first heard ‘Son.’ At the time the song came out, I was writing in more of a live setting with other band members,” LaMacchia said in a statement sent to BrooklynVegan. “Now I feel like I am writing the best music I have ever written and it is because I made a conscious decision to maintain complete control of every aspect of the creative process.”

Candiria have been relatively inactive as of late, with their most recent studio album While They Were Sleeping coming out in 2016.