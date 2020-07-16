The Buttertones Dropped by Label Following Statutory Rape Accusation Against Bassist by Former Cherry Glazerr Bandmate Clem Creevy

Home News Adam Benavides July 16th, 2020 - 6:53 PM

According to an article from Brooklyn Vegan, LA-based post-punk band The Buttertones have been dropped from their label Innovative Leisure after bassist Sean Redman was accused of statutory rape and abuse. Clem Creevy, frontwoman of Redman’s previous band Cherry Glazerr, made the allegations in a lengthy open-letter post to the band’s Instagram page.

In the post, Creevy alleges that she and Redman began a sexual relationship after meeting at a music workshop in Hollywood when Redman was 20 years old and she was just 14. Creevy explains she spent years being confused and traumatized by the relationship, which included other forms of ongoing manipulation and abuse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @cherryglazerr on Jul 15, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

Shortly after the band shared Creevy’s letter on Instagram, Innovative Leisure tweeted that they had dropped The Buttertones from their label, vowing that they “will continue to strive to create a safe and inclusive environment for our artists, staff and fans.”

In a brief statement posted to Instagram earlier in the day, The Buttertones officially announced they had also cut ties with Redman saying, “We do not condone Sean’s behavior and he is no longer a member of The Buttertones.”

The band’s Instagram account has since been deleted.

Redman was a member of Cherry Glazerr from 2013 to 2016 before leaving to focus on his role in The Buttertones.