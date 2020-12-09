Austra Announces Premiere of Short Film The Shape of You I Know Completely 

Home News Krista Marple December 9th, 2020 - 7:39 PM

Canadian electronic musician Austra, formally known as Katie Stelmanis, has announced that she will be releasing a short film titled “The Shape of You I Know Completely,” which is due to premier tomorrow.

“‘The Shape of You I Know Completely’ is a short film that explores the thoughts and ideas behind ‘HiRUDin,” my fourth record, and it premiers tomorrow at 1pm est,” said Stelmanis in a tweet. Back in May of this year, mxdwn released a High Fidelity album review of Stelmanis’ HiRUDin. The album release, which was announced in early March, showed a unique, unknown side of the artist because of the production-style she chose to go with for the album.

ℎ ℎ is a short film that explores the thoughts and ideas behind “HiRUDiN,” my fourth record, and it premieres tomorrow at 1pm est https://t.co/Khi5ukaC6S pic.twitter.com/uvZrxzEi7w — Austra (@austratalks) December 9, 2020

mxdwn had a discussion with Stelmanis earlier this year to further elaborate on the album and how the quarantine lockdown was affecting her. When asked what she was doing to keep her sanity during the lockdown, she responded with, “So i’ve been living in my childhood bedroom for like the past tow and a half weeks basically. But it’s been good because I had two friends that were also in London for a totally separate reason at the same time, [they] are staying with me because we decided to quarantine together. So i’ve had like a couple of friends which has been really nice cause I think I probably would have been going completely insane living here by myself as many people are doing.” Stelmanis went on to say how she felt like she hadn’t really been using her time in a productive manner but was trying to educate herself on things such as Photoshop, Premiere or really anything that didn’t require too much brain activity.

As the interview progressed, the artist confessed that she had just gone through a breakup in January which forced her to then be promoting an album that she created when she was in a completely different situation than when she was when announcing the release. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, Stelmanis was forced to speed up her plans and move back to Toronto after having her residency in London cut short. Along with that, she had to cancel her tour dates. However, she wasn’t entirely upset about having to cancel or shorten her 2020 plans. “…I’m actually not that bummed that like my residency was cut short and like my tour in May is canceled and like a whole bunch of stuff is canceled, but I actually feel glad that I now have time to just be at home and be alone to really process what has been happening outside of coronavirus.”

The electronic artist had a few North American tour dates scheduled for the fall but those also had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna