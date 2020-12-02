Spotify Pages for Dua Lipa, Future, Lana Del Rey and More Hacked by User Asking for Snapchat Follows

Home News Aaron Grech December 2nd, 2020 - 4:24 PM

The Spotify pages for prominent musicians such as Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Future and many others were hacked by a user identifying themselves as Daniel Lahooti, who was asking for Snapchat followers. This hack was only temporary, and the Spotify pages of these respective users have since been restored.

Each of the artist’s pictures were replaced by a mirror selfie image and a Snapchat code, while their biographies were hit with the following caption: “Daniel Lahooti fu–ed this sh*t up. Add my Snapchat @ ego. S/O my boy Evan Bain day 1 brotha. Trump 2020.” According to Pop Crush, he also mentioned one artist who he apparently did not hack, ending his message with the statement “Best of all, shout out to my queen Taylor Swift.”

Del Rey’s page was particularly hit hard by this hack and included a photo of Swift from what appears to have been taken during an awards show.

It’s been a good year for Del Rey outside of the hack, as she triumphantly returned from her COVID-19 test, which turned up negative and debuted a music video for “Summertime.” This version of the track was done in the style of legendary composer George Gershwin, while the song itself is from her album Norman Fucking Rockwell.

Dua Lipa has been keeping busy this year as well, releasing a new record called Future Nostalgia, which is currently up for some Grammys alongside Swift’s latest album Folklore. Future on the other hand will be making an appearance at next year’s Rolling Loud in Portugal.

LMAO DID SOMEONE HACK FUTURE’S SPOTIFY? 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/8uszR7LrW3 — D (@djaidara) December 1, 2020

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna