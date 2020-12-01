Clutch Announces December 2020 Doom Saloon Live Stream Concert

Home News Adam Benavides December 1st, 2020 - 8:53 PM

Hardcore metal rockers Clutch have started selling tickets to their upcoming live stream concert, which will broadcast from the band’s famed rehearsal spaced the “Doom Saloon.” The event, dubbed “Live From the Doom Saloon – Volume III” will mark the band’s third entry in a series of live shows from the rehearsal space and is set for Friday, December 18.

The band also announced the show will solely consist of a fan requested, 15-song setlist and came complete with an 18-minute trailer for fans ahead of time. The live streamed event will begin at 5 pm PST/8 pm EST and tickets are currently available on the band’s website at clutchmerch.com.

Single-admission tickets are available for $15 dollars or as a Deluxe Bundle for $40, which includes a single-admission ticket and a Doom Saloon t-shirt. Perhaps most notably, the band is selling a limited-edition Live from the Doom Saloon – Volume III teal and burgundy LP vinyl for $60. The 140g vinyl will be signed and track a live recording of the concert on December 18. As such, the vinyl is currently available as a pre-sale and will only be available for purchase until Monday, December 21st. Lastly, for $95 fans can also purchase the Doom Saloon III Autographed Collector’s Bundle, which includes the admit-one ticket, a Doom Saloon t-shirt and the limited-edition vinyl LP.

In addition to the Doom Saloon concert series, members of Clutch have kept a busy schedule this year pursuing various side projects and collaborations. Back in May, singer Neil Fallon joined Two Minutes To Late Night for a metal rendition of AC/DC’s famed 1978 track “Riff Raff,” which first appeared the Australian group’s album Powerage. The song was later released on Two Minutes To Late Night’s covers EP in September, which was only available for 24 hours on Bandcamp. Meanwhile, drummer Jean-Paul Gaster worked with Lamb Of God Guitarist Mark Morton on the track “Burnt Offerings,” in June. In July, Clutch also released fan-favorite track “Run, John Barleycorn” on digital for the first time.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz