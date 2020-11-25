Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando Announces November 2021 Dates for Three-Day In-Person Music Festival

Home News Krista Marple November 25th, 2020 - 5:10 PM

Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando, more commonly known as EDC Orlando, announced 2021 dates for an in-person music festival held by Insomniac Events. The festival is currently set to take place Friday, November 12 – Sunday, November 14 of next year, which will mark 10 years of EDC Orlando.

“2021 will mark EDC’s 10th year in Orlando, and I’m so grateful for the tremendous support we’ve received from the city of Orlando and the state of Florida. It’s allowed us to grow the event in ways I never thought possible,” said Pasquale Rotella, Insomniac Events CEO, in a press release.

Insomniac Events, a company that is known for holding some of the most immersive events and music festivals, are presenting EDC Orlando for next year’s dates. The company was founded by Rotella in 1993. Over the last 25 years, Insomniac has produced over 2,000 festivals, concerts and more.

Presale for the event will begin at 12PM this coming Friday. GA tickets are ranging from $169.99 to $249.99 while VIP passes start at $369.99. Payment plans will be offered for all ticket purchases. All passes can be purchased here.

EDC has taken place in other cities besides Orlando over the years. Las Vegas, China, Mexico City and Korea are just a few other places across the globe that have held an EDC festival. However, in 2019, Orlando, with 225,000 Headliners, held the largest sold-out crowd to date.

While there were plans for a Las Vegas based EDC this year, the three-day festival run was canceled because of the coronavirus after initially being postponed. EDC Las Vegas was initially scheduled for the weekend of May 15-17 and then postponed to the weekend of October 2-4. Although Insomniac Events has not given any information on how they think the current pandemic could affect the 2021 EDC Orlando festival, mxdwn reached out to the company for comment.

In late September, EDC Europe released the phase one lineup for the 2021 festival. EDC is set to take place at Praia da Rocha Beach in Portimao, Portugal on Friday, June 18 through Sunday, June 20 next year.