Bad Bunny Cancels American Music Awards Performance Following Positive COVID-19 Test

Home News Aaron Grech November 23rd, 2020 - 7:41 PM

Latin artist Bad Bunny was forced to cancel his American Music Awards performance on November 22, due to his positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The “I Like It” singer was originally set to close out the ceremony alongside Jhay Cortez for a performance of their collaborative single “Dakiti,” but his presence was limited to a video appearance, where he introduced the Favorite Female Latin Artist nominees and named the winner Becky G.

The artist also won Favorite Male Latin Artist and Favorite Latin Album for YHLQMDLG, which held features from reggaetón legend Daddy Yankee, trap artist Nesi, rapper Yaviah and singer Ñengo Flow. His presence also extended beyond award wins and a presentation, as the show debuted his new Flamin’ Hot Crunchy Cheetos commercial as well.

The evening held other large appearances as well, with Doja Cat winning New Artist of the Year, followed by a performance “Baby I’m Jealous” with Bebe Rexha, while Billie Eilish performed her new single “Therefore I Am.” Dua Lipa, The Weeknd and Kenny G also popped up throughout the night.

Bad Bunny started gaining traction via Soundcloud during the mid 2010s, eventually landing success with his breakthrough “Soy Peor” in 2016. This single was soon followed by “I Like It” featuring Cardi B, which topped the Billboard Got 100, followed by “Mia” featuring Drake which landed at number three. The artist is a force to be reckoned with on his own as well, as his three albums X 100pre, Oasis with J Balvin and YHLQMDLG all topped the Latin charts, with the last two debuting in the Billboard Top 10.