Dirty Projectors Find Joy In Colorful Hues With New Music Video For “My Possession”

Home News Kyle Cravens November 21st, 2020 - 7:02 PM

DIRTY PROJECTORS

When Maia Friedman, Felicia Douglass, Dave Longstreth and Kristen Slipp are together they collectively become the Dirty Projectors, and they have been on an ambitious creative journey this year, having released five EP’s in 2020 alone. Their final puzzle in the anthology mosaic, Ring Road, was released on November 20, which means the 5EP’s project can finally be heard in its fulfilled magnitude. In full, the project contains 20 tracks, check it out here.

The closing track on the condensed album, “My Possession” is the song they selected to highlight on launch day, supported with a colorful new music video. In the visual, the busts of each of the members is the focus. Each bandmate sits in front of different vibrant hue, and eventually water is thrown on them, without a splash warning, in glorified slow-mo. Of course, the only logical way to end the video then is to have each member smile contently.

The song itself is bubbly harmonized chant, with an appealing beat serving as a strong backbone that kind of sounds like sped up finger snaps. The vocals lay neatly and soft over it all and every member in the group is highlighted at one time or another.

The Dirty Projectors have been supporting each of their five EP’s extensively, even releasing a short film that accompanies their fourth project, Earth Crisis. Be sure to check out our reviews for Super João (the third project) released in September and August’s Flight Tower (the second), but don’t neglect the EP that started initialized the project back in March, Windows Open.