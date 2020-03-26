James Blake Covers Frank Ocean, Radiohead, Billie Eilish and More During Instagram Live Stream

Home News Drew Feinerman March 26th, 2020 - 1:43 PM

James Blake on day 3

With touring and music festivals on hold, many artists are turning to social media in order to project their music on a platform and give fans entertainment and something to distract themselves. English singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer James Blake has been taking to Instagram Live to satisfy his fans, and has performed a variety of his own songs, as well as covers by various artists, according to Pitchfork.

Yesterday, Blake performed his songs “The Colour In Anything,” “Love Me in Whatever Way,” “I’ll Come Too,” “Life Round Here,” and “Retrograde”. In addition, Blake performed a series of covers, including Billie Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over,” Feist’s “Limit To Your Love,” Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed,” Bill Wither’s “Hope She’ll Be Happier,” Radiohead’s “No Surprises,” Don McLean’s “Vincent,” and Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You”. Blake performed all of these songs live on Instagram in the span of an hour and fifteen minutes, and then posted the videos to his Instagram page for those who did not view the performances live.

Blake has not been the only artists to turn to social media during these times of self isolation; artists from all genres have been turning to their fans in an attempt to keep their spirits high, and still provide content while being unable to perform live.

Blake is supposed to headline at the Dour Festival in Belgium this summer, but with the coronavirus disrupting touring and music festivals, the status of the festival is very much up in the air. Blake turning to Instagram to give his fans some live music, and some covers of songs he wouldn’t normally play, at least fans can find solace knowing that they will still receive live content in some form.

Check out James Blake’s live performances on Instagram below:

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz