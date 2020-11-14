Gone Is Gone Share Eerie New Track “Death Of A Dream”

Home News Kyle Cravens November 14th, 2020 - 6:18 PM

THEPRP reported that Gone Is Gone hosted an online premiere for a new song titled “Death of a Dream.” The track arrives in both a standard studio version and a slightly shorter single version. The track will be featured on the band’s upcoming sophomore full length album, If Everything Happens for a Reason…Then Nothing Really Matters at All, out December 04th. They announced the albums conception last month.

The video for “Death of a Dream” sits the viewer behind a chain fence. Peering through to the other side it is an array of hallucinatory visual stimuli. Amidst it is live recordings lead singer Troy Sanders belting his heart out and candles lit bright.

Gone Is Gone is an American rock supergroup formed in 2016. They are comprised of Troy Sanders of Mastodon, Troy Van Leeuwen, best known as a member of Queens of the Stone Age, Tony Hajjar, drummer from At the Drive-In and lastly Mike Zarin. Together they have released one self-titled Ep and their first album, Echolocation, released in 2017.

On the title and thematic content for the new record, Sanders commented, “I believe that going full throttle with an idea, a project, a relationship, or a marriage… you put all energy into moving forward, trying to achieve this ‘dream like’ scenario, fairy tale ending, happily ever after, everything is perfect type of fantasy,”

He continued, “If, or when, it were to fail or become an illusion, or delusion, rather than viewing it with regret, you feel as though you tried your best, gave it your all, and exhausted all positive and forward momentum possible. Hence, the death of a dream. After this life altering change of events, it can be viewed with celebration, as we hope to grow together, but quite often grow apart. All efforts were given.”

Their latest single, “Sometimes I Feel” was released in September. It will not be included on, If Everything Happens for a Reason…Then Nothing Really Matters at All.