Gone is Gone Release New Chilling Track “Sometimes I Feel”

Home News Bryan Boggiano September 4th, 2020 - 7:01 PM

Gone is Gone surpirse-released their new single, “Sometimes I Feel,” on Friday. The song, available on all digital platforms on Clouds Hill Music, comes with a music video created in partnership with with past collaborator Freangel Pacheco.

The song contains Troy Sanders’s haunting vocals, which also contain surreal elements. The song ranges from slightly frantic to sublime in delivery. Mike Zarin provides the synth and electronic beats, while Tony Hajjar plays drums and Troy Van Leeuwen provides guitar rifts. The track begins with what sounds like a spacewalk before ending with the sound of an alarm clock. The music video echoes the surreal nature of the song, depicting various dark, eerie scenes of nature and human interaction and depictions of animals. The video ends with birds circling, a man walking in the desert and scenes of overhead interior lights.



“‘Sometimes I Feel’ started as a collaboration under quarantine, using the limited tools we had,” the group said in a press release. “What started with phone tag, turned into the creation of sounds using samples of voicemail bits, which turned into a visceral collaboration for all of us to subconsciously express our psyche under lockdown. It’s an odd turn for us as a band that reflects an odd turn for us as a society.”

In a statement, Van Leeuwen said about the song, “You’re in a blissful dream filled with love and light. You search for the words to express this feeling, but everything comes out jumbled and upside down. But that doesn’t matter. The feeling you’re experiencing is real enough to believe. You hear a voice repeating the word ‘Happiness.’ This voice is joined by a chorus of angels and every time they repeat it, the sound becomes more intense into deafening screams. As you slowly awake you realize these screams are your own. The veil of this dream unravels and dissipates to reveal the awful world that is the ‘Now’ as it’s crumbling around your bed.”

Gone is Gone formed in 2016 and is composed of lead vocalist Sanders of Mastodon, drummer Najjar of At The Drive-In, guitarist Van Leeuwen of Queens of the Stone Age and keys player/guitarist Zarin of Sencit Music. They released their first album, Echolocation, in 2017. In 2019, the group performed at Germany’s Clouds Hill Festival. Later that year, they released “No One Ever Walked On Water.” In July, they released “Everything Is Wonderfall.“