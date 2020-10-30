Gone Is Gone Announce New Album If Everything Happens For A Reason… Then Nothing Really Matters At All For December 2020 Release

Home News Maia Anderson October 30th, 2020 - 6:36 PM

Rock supergroup Gone is Gone have announced that their new studio album If Everything Happens For A Reason… Then Nothing Really Matters At All will be released Dec. 4 via Clouds Hill. The album will be the group’s first since 2017’s Echolocation.

Gone is Gone is a supergroup formed in 2016 that consists of Queens Of The Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, Mastodon bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders, At The Drive In drummer Tony Hajjar and Mike Zarin. Hajjar and Van Leeuwen oversaw the production of the album, according to The prp.

“I definitely had some strong ideas coming into this record. My idea was to make a record that could be played by all of us in a certain fashion or even just one of us with some electronics. I really wanted the record to live in many forms. We feel that we accomplished that… It is a record that pushed us creatively. We expressed ourselves fully without any barriers or fear of what people would think,” Hajjar told The prp.

The band also released the first single from the new album,”Breaks,” on Friday. The track opens with a quiet, percussive intro and jumps quickly into a guitar line with heavy feedback and slow, creeping vocals from Sanders. The song is filled with electronic sounds and is accompanied by a video that looks like the band is performing on an old-school satellite television with a bad signal. The video gives off a dystopian feeling with scenes of rockets launching and atom bombs exploding.

In September, Sanders sat down for an interview with mxdwn, in which he said Gone is Gone has been working on the upcoming album over the past few years. He also discussed Mastodon’s Medium Rarities, a compilation album of live recordings, B-sides and covers from unexpected artists that came out earlier this month.

Also in September, Gone is Gone released the single “Sometimes I feel,” a quarantine collaboration featuring Sanders’ haunting vocals. In 2019, the group performed at Germany’s Clouds Hill Festival and later they released “No One Ever Walked On Water.” In July, they released “Everything Is Wonderfall.”

