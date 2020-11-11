Low Cut Connie Remembers Pre-Lockdown New York City in New Video for “Wild Ride”

Home News Krista Marple November 11th, 2020 - 6:38 PM

Low Cut Connie released the official video for “Wild Ride” from their most recent album Private Lives, which was released mid-October. The video was shot just a few weeks before the COVID-19 lockdown began. It was filmed in Brooklyn, New York and directed by Sara Fox.

“We shot this in Brooklyn. It was in the weeks just before quarantine began. There was a dark energy all around us. Sara Fox, the director, put together some fabulous imagery here,” said Adam Weiner, frontman of Low Cut Connie, according to a press release.

The video was perfectly executed to match the tone of the song. The “Wild Ride” video shows three people who are never actually together in a scene. The male, who happens to be Weiner, is shown strolling around the city singing the lyrics of the song while the two women are shown either in different settings or shown reflecting a mirror against the sunlight. The woman who is shown in different places throughout the video is shown at the end screaming at the top of her lungs while standing in a street. As all of this is going on, several objects such as a telephone, a gun and a rose are shown to be on fire.

The sound of the song is soft yet strong while holding a hopeful tone. “Hey sweet baby/ Take my hand/ Just one time let’s live on the other side” are just some of the words the band utilizes to shed light to the overall meaning of the song and video.

Low Cut Connie released another emotion-filled track titled “Stay As Long As You’d Like” in early July of this year. With a music video to accompany this track as well, Weiner used the opportunity to make a statement that disclosed that the video was a “love letter” to his fans.