Low Cut Connie Releases New Emotional Track “Stay As Long As You Like”

July 5th, 2020

Low Cut Connie released a new song called “Stay As Long As You Like” and a corresponding music video. It comes from their upcoming double studio album, Private Lives, due Oct. 13. It will be released through Contender Records and MidCitizen Records.

The love song contains frontman Adam Weiner’s raw vocals over a piano. He sings to a potential lover to come as she is and spend her life with him. The track also contains a light guitar rift and brief echoes. Music and songwriting are by Weiner, and he directed the video with Bob Sweeney. In a statement, Weiner describes the video as “a love letter to my fans. I miss hugging them.”



Weiner said that when was writing the song, he thought of Amede Ardoin, a pioneer of Creole, Cajun and zydeco music. Ardoin’s death stemming from a racist attack resonated with Weiner.

“He was a Black Creole musician 100 years ago who had the most soulful, spine-tingling voice imaginable,” Weiner said in a statement. “He suffered greatly and sang joyful music with a slice of pain shot through it.”

Weiner performed solo prior to the group’s formation. Low Cut Connie formed in 2010 in Philadelphia and released their first album, Get Out The Lotion, in 2011. Weiner formed the group with original bandmates Dan Finnemore and Neil Duncan. Since then, the group went through multiple line-up changes, but Weiner is the only remaining member.

The group have released five studio albums to date. Rolling Stone describes the song “Private Lives” as “an archetypal upbeat piano-rocker from the road-warrior collective, with Adam Weiner celebrating the secret side hustles and quiet eccentricities of the ‘town freaks’ in his native Philadelphia.” The outlet also listed the group’s 2015 album, Call Me Sylvia, as one of the top albums of the decade.

In 2015, President Barack Obama included their song “Boozophilia” on his Spotify Summer playlist. In 2018, they performed at Bonnaroo and received a shout out from Elton John at his Philadelphia concert, where he dedicated “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me” to them. That year, Low Cut Connie made their television debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Weiner has performed live stream shows since March, complete with his signature high-energy stage presence.