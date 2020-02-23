In This Moment Releases Upbeat New Song “Hunting Grounds” Featuring Joe Cotela

Home News Kelly Tucker February 23rd, 2020 - 10:12 AM

In This Moment released a new single “Hunting Grounds” which has a haunting and melodic beat before vocalist, Maria Brink and Joe Cotela break through to form the track. The band flows creatively with the male / female blend that stretches effortlessly in the intro, with lyrics like, “One of us is going down, so I say we do this anyway. Down in the darkness, bring me some light. Meet on the hunting grounds.” Their upcoming album, Mother will be released on March 27 on Roadrunner/Atlantic.

Brink’s voice is sultry and perfect set against Cotela’s more fierce and strong tone. As Brink cries out in the song, “One of us is going down” Cotela comes through, “I say let’s do this anyway.” The band will be touring with Black Veil Brides, Ded and Raven Black in multiple cities in the coming months. In This Moment released their last album, Ritual in July 2017 and Ritual which guitarist, Chris Howorth described as “stripped down” and “raw” while Brink shared, “I wanted to show people and definitely women a different side of strength in me that was a really powerful force in me that didn’t need the sexual part, so there’s definitely a more serious overtone…a more serious deeper side of us.”

The band has performed on several festivals like Ozzfest, Warped Tour, Download Festival, Mayhem Festival, Music as a Weapon V tour, Uproar Festival, Rock on the Range, Carnival of Madness, Knotfest, Rockfest, Rocklahoma, Louder Than Life, Aftershock and Welcome to Rockville.

Tour Dates

03/24 – Orlando, FL – House Of Blues

03/26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

03/27 – Birmingham, AL – Sloss Furnaces

03/28 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Events Center

03/30 – Richmond, VA – The National

03/31 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore

04/01 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

04/03 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theatre

04/04 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora Ballroom

04/05 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

04/07 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

04/09 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!

04/10 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore

04/11 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

04/13 – Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre

04/14 – Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre

04/15 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

04/17 – Minneapolis, MN – Myth Live

04/18 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

04/19 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note (Outdoor Stage)

04/21 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Center at The Midland Theatre

04/23 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

04/24 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion

04/25 – Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Events Center

04/27 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

04/28 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

04/29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

05/01 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues

05/02 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre – Grand Sierra Resort

05/03 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

05/05 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

05/06 – Boise, ID – Revolution Center

05/07 – Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom

05/08 – Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center: Retter & Company Theatre

05/10 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

05/11 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

05/13 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall

05/15 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena

05/16 – Casper, WY – Casper Events Center

05/17 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre