In This Moment Releases Upbeat New Song “Hunting Grounds” Featuring Joe Cotela

In This Moment released a new single “Hunting Grounds” which has a haunting and melodic beat before vocalist, Maria Brink and Joe Cotela break through to form the track. The band flows creatively with the male / female blend that stretches effortlessly in the intro, with lyrics like, “One of us is going down, so I say we do this anyway. Down in the darkness, bring me some light. Meet on the hunting grounds.” Their upcoming album, Mother will be released on March 27 on Roadrunner/Atlantic.
Brink’s voice is sultry and perfect set against Cotela’s more fierce and strong tone. As Brink cries out in the song, “One of us is going down” Cotela comes through, “I say let’s do this anyway.” The band will be touring with Black Veil Brides, Ded and Raven Black in multiple cities in the coming months. In This Moment released their last album, Ritual in July 2017 and Ritual which guitarist, Chris Howorth described as “stripped down” and “raw” while Brink shared, “I wanted to show people and definitely women a different side of strength in me that was a really powerful force in me that didn’t need the sexual part, so there’s definitely a more serious overtone…a more serious deeper side of us.”
The band has performed on several festivals like Ozzfest, Warped Tour, Download Festival, Mayhem Festival, Music as a Weapon V tour, Uproar Festival, Rock on the Range, Carnival of Madness, Knotfest, Rockfest, Rocklahoma, Louder Than Life, Aftershock and Welcome to Rockville.
Tour Dates
03/24 – Orlando, FL – House Of Blues
03/26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
03/27 – Birmingham, AL – Sloss Furnaces
03/28 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Events Center
03/30 – Richmond, VA – The National
03/31 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore
04/01 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
04/03 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theatre
04/04 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora Ballroom
04/05 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
04/07 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
04/09 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!
04/10 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore
04/11 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
04/13 – Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre
04/14 – Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre
04/15 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
04/17 – Minneapolis, MN – Myth Live
04/18 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
04/19 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note (Outdoor Stage)
04/21 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Center at The Midland Theatre
04/23 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom
04/24 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion
04/25 – Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Events Center
04/27 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
04/28 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
04/29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
05/01 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues
05/02 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre – Grand Sierra Resort
05/03 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
05/05 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
05/06 – Boise, ID – Revolution Center
05/07 – Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom
05/08 – Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center: Retter & Company Theatre
05/10 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
05/11 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
05/13 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall
05/15 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena
05/16 – Casper, WY – Casper Events Center
05/17 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre