Kevin Lyman and Talinda Bennington Announce New 320 Festival – A Mental Health Movement with Performances by Holy Wars, Rouxx and Bruce Wiegner

Roy Lott March 10th, 2020 - 12:01 AM

Vans Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman and Talinda Bennington, wife of the late Chester Bennington of Linkin Park, have announced their new festival, the 320 Festival. It is set to take place on Saturday, May 9th at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles and will feature a Community Festival, Film Festival, Mental Health Summit and Benefit Concert. Its mission is to help bring awareness to the importance of our mental health and provide attendees the resources they need to better care for their emotional well-being and the well-being of those they love.

In a press release, Bennington issued a statement about the festival. “For 13 years I watched my husband Chester struggle with depression and substance use. I often felt scared and alone. I was uneducated about the challenges he faced and I wanted information – but finding answers to my questions and available help for our family was very difficult. We need to change the culture of mental health so that those in need – and their family members – are able to speak openly about their struggles so that they can seek the care they deserve.”

The festival is free and will also feature numerous panels and round table discussions surrounding topics like Criminalizing Mental Illness, Prevention Resources, Social Media and the Age of Anxiety, Entertainment Industry and Mental Health, Human Sustainability in the Food and Beverage Community, Youth of America and more.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Shulz