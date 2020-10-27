John Carpenter Announces New Album Lost Anthems III: Alive After Death

Home News Aaron Grech October 27th, 2020 - 8:52 PM

Filmmaker and composer John Carpenter is best known as a master of suspense thanks to his work on the films Halloween and The Fog, which are equally praised for the soundtracks he composed. Carpenter is now back with his first album of non-film music in four years, called Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, which is set to be released on February 5 via Sacred Bones.

Carpenter has also released a new single called “Weeping Ghost,” that showcases his sonic ability to create suspense and tension, recalling his expansive soundtrack catalogue. The song is backed by brooding bass infused synths, some eclectic key melodies, dark electric guitars and change ups that keep the listener on the edge of their seat.

This album announcement follows the release of the double single “Skeleton / Unclean Spirit,” which were released digitally in July and as a 12″ vinyl back in August. “Skeleton” featured a similar mix of electronics and electric guitars that were present on “Weeping Ghost,” while “Unclean Spirit” took a more haunting approach to Carpenter’s sonics.

His most recent studio album was 2016’s Lost Themes II, which coincided with the announcement of his first ever live shows. His first Lost Themes album was released a year prior.

“Lost Themes takes all who hear it on a roller-coaster ride that they really don’t want to get off of. It’s the perfect album to close your eyes and paint pictures in your mind and make your own movie within the confines of dreams,” mxdwn reviewer Rachel Geiger explained. “This is a highly recommended album because underneath the darkness, it contains a fun and somewhat hopeful mood that should definitely be heard.”

Lost Themes III: Alive After Death track list

1. Alive After Death

2. Weeping Ghost

3. Dripping Blood

4. Dead Eyes

5. Vampire’s Touch

6. Cemetery

7. Skeleton

8. Turning the Bones

9. The Dead Walk

10. Carpathian Darkness