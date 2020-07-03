John Carpenter Releases Two-Song Single “Skeleton / “Unclean Spirit”

Home News Bryan Boggiano July 3rd, 2020 - 9:51 PM

Filmmaker John Carpenter released two tracks, “Skeleton” and its B-side, “Unclean Spirit.” They are both available on all digital outlets and will be released as a deluxe limited-edition 12-inch on Aug. 28.

The Halloween director made the tracks with his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies. They are his first songs not to be on a soundtrack since his 2016 album, “Lost Themes II.”

“Skeleton” is a mid-tempo electronic song complete with synth, guitar and piano elements. “Unclean Spirit” has a more pronounced piano presence, and has less electronic elements than “Skeleton.” Both tracks are featured below.





“It was refreshing to be able to write music that didn’t have to fit any sort of locked image,” Carpenter said in a statement. “We also had a specific focus and direction we wanted to follow when working on Halloween, both in terms of mindset and instruments, and being able to return to working without that narrow focus was refreshing.”

The singles are the first releases from a potential third Lost Themes album. A release date has not been announced, but the composers are currently working on new music for Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, scheduled to be released in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Universal announced these films and their scheduled release dates in July 2019.

Carpenter claimed that despite the title, the Halloween franchise would most likely continue past the scheduled 2021 film. Also in 2019, he announced Paramount will make his “Tales of a Halloween Night” into a TV show.

Carpenter’s career spans 50 years, and he is known for his horror productions. Besides Halloween, he is known for films such as The Thing and The Fog. Dark Star and Assault on Precinct 13 were a couple of his early successes. After the latter film, he worked with producers Irwin Yablans and Moustapha Akkad and screenwriter Debra Hill, his then-girlfriend.

The result of that collaboration was Halloween. It went on to become the most successful independent film for almost 20 years, earning over $70 million before being surpassed in 1999 by The Blair Witch Project.