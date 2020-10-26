A Look Back: Watch Ministry Perform “Born to Be Cheap” with Counter-Culture Icon Divine in 1981

Home News Aaron Grech October 26th, 2020 - 8:10 PM

Prior to their rise as one of the most influential synth pop groups in history, Ministry were a bourgeoning post-punk/ synth-pop group coming out of the Chicago scene. During this time, they came across counter culture icon, drag queen and film actor Divine, who joined with the group for a performance of “Born to Be Cheap.”

This performance of Divine’s “Born To Be Cheap” occurred back in 1981 during a Halloween performance in Park West, Chicago. While this was recorded during the band’s early era, Divine’s passionate performance, coupled by the young band’s fierce spirit are fully on display during this event.

Divine was a stage name by actor Harris Glenn Milstead, who identified as a cis gay male. Their career came out of the Baltimore underground, where Divine made a name for themselves after appearing in the cult film Pink Flamingos, which was famously advertised as “an exercise in poor taste.” The actor would continue to work in various cult and low budget films, while releasing several disco singles throughout the 1980s. Milstead ultimately passed away in 1988 from an enlarged heart.

Ministry have been busy this year, releasing an updated music video for their 2012 single “Git Up, Get Out ‘N Vote.” This was part of a giveaway to encourage voter turnout, which was launched back in July.

