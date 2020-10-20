Ministry Pairs Imagery of Social Unrest with Blistering Thrash Metal in Updated Video for 2012 Song “Git Up, Get Out ‘N Vote”

Home News Aaron Grech October 20th, 2020 - 4:58 PM

Pioneering industrial outfit Ministry have released a new video for “Git Up, Get Out ‘N Vote,” a song that was originally included on their 2012 studio album Relapse. This latest video serves as a call to action, urging listeners to do whatever they can to vote by this year’s November 3 election. The band have also released a Spotify playlist to coincide with this voting campaign and will be teasing more content on their social media accounts these next two Tuesdays, October 27 and November 3.

“Git Up, Get Out ‘N Vote,” is a hard hitting thrash track, with pounding drums and guitars that rip through the entire song’s instrumental, accompanied by their frontman Al Jourgensen’s punk inspired vocal delivery. This version of the song includes a brief spoken word interlude that discusses voter suppression in the United States. Images of civil unrest are shown throughout this lyric video, as are images of Democratic candidate Joe Biden alongside Republican President Donald Trump and numerous state flags.

This video is just the latest in Minstry’s campaign to encourage voting, that was launched this summer with a website to help voters register to vote. This campaign included select giveaways of autographed memorabilia from Ministry’s acclaimed 2018 Trump-inspired album AmeriKKKant.

While AmeriKKKant is classified by some as an anti-Trump record, Jourgensen interpreted it as an allegory of how he got elected. “The last album was not an anti-Trump album, it was like the “how we got here” album. It kind of touched on what I was talking about with the [self-titled Surgical Meth Machine] album, how society has changed so drastically since social media because ubiquitous,” Jourgensen explained.

The band recently rescheduled their tour dates with KMFDM and Front Line Assembly for next spring.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat