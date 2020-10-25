Sondre Lerche Gets Stalked By An Obsessed Fan In New Video For “I Can’t See Myself Without You,” Also Shares New Single “Foreign Heart” Featuring Delicate Steve

Sondre Lerche a Norwegian artist based in Los Angeles released a new video for his song “( I Can’t See Myself Without You )”. In the video an obsessed fan breaks the fourth wall by watching a video of Sondre Lerche performing his song “( I Can’t See Myself Without You )”. She then goes on the Sondre Lerche website, searches apparel and buys some of Sondre’s Patience clothing. It instantly comes in the mail and she immediately wears it. By this point the second verse begins and the girl exits her home and is now lip syncing the lyrics to Sondre’s song. The camera cuts between the girl outside singing the song and Sondre who is either inside lying down on the couch or standing in a grassy area surrounded by trees also singing the song. The girl occasionally is shown in the video of Sondre she is watching. The video ends with Sondre searching through his wardrobe puzzled before looking to his right and seeing a candlestick pressed against a small mirror.

In “( Foreign Heart )”, the soft mid tempo music consisting of guitars, bass drums and keyboards serve as the background for Sondre’s lyrics. In the song, Sondre sings of a relationship. A foreign heart can best be described as a person who’s heart one doesn’t fully understand. The opening lyrics “She wants me to play with the fire and to pony up the difference between her heart and mine” is a powerful line about not being able to fully relate to someone whom we might be dating. The first line of the second verse “She wants me to soften the blow and also make her feel as though i cannot stomach the wound” is equally as powerful. The closing lines which repeat as the song fades out “I wanted to play with the fire I wanted to soften the blow” potentially imply the relationship ended prematurely.

Sondre’s album “Patience” released earlier this year and his album “Pleasure” can be viewed here as well.