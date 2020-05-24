Sondre Lerche Releases Fan-Sourced New Video for Single “That’s All There Is”

Home News Peter Mann May 24th, 2020 - 9:00 AM

Norwegian born/Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Sondre Lerche has released his latest track “That’s All There Is” off his forthcoming ninth studio album, Patience, slated for a June 5 release. According to a press release, Lerche “After living in New York City for over a decade, the album is his first since relocating to the west coast. Recorded mostly in Norway, the inspiration for this record comes from a recently discovered love of ambient music, running marathons, and a quest for serenity.”

Lerche instills a sense of nostalgia with his latest single “That’s All There Is” stemming from its accompanied music video. The song opens with stripped back acoustic guitar strings paving the way for soft synths coupled with Lerche’s soft melodic vocals, making for a kitschy throwback aesthetic. The song along with its video sounds and feels like something out of the 1980’s. The video compiles a plethora of images from Lerche himself, as well as Lerche’s fans, capturing early memories of childhood. What makes for a fun and vibrant aspect to the music video, is that facial expressions begin to come to life with smiles getting wider and eyebrows begin to literally raise.

As previously noted in the aforementioned press release, Lerche speaks on how the images in the video speak to the overall message of his latest musical offering “That’s All There Is”, saying: