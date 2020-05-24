Sondre Lerche Releases Fan-Sourced New Video for Single “That’s All There Is”

Norwegian born/Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Sondre Lerche has released his latest track “That’s All There Is” off his forthcoming ninth studio album, Patience, slated for a June 5 release. According to a press release, Lerche “After living in New York City for over a decade, the album is his first since relocating to the west coast. Recorded mostly in Norway, the inspiration for this record comes from a recently discovered love of ambient music, running marathons, and a quest for serenity.”
Lerche instills a sense of nostalgia with his latest single “That’s All There Is” stemming from its accompanied music video. The song opens with stripped back acoustic guitar strings paving the way for soft synths coupled with Lerche’s soft melodic vocals, making for a kitschy throwback aesthetic. The song along with its video sounds and feels like something out of the 1980’s. The video compiles a plethora of images from Lerche himself, as well as Lerche’s fans, capturing early memories of childhood. What makes for a fun and vibrant aspect to the music video, is that facial expressions begin to come to life with smiles getting wider and eyebrows begin to literally raise.
As previously noted in the aforementioned press release, Lerche speaks on how the images in the video speak to the overall message of his latest musical offering “That’s All There Is”, saying:
“I asked fans to send me their most treasured, or bizarre, photo from growing up. I received over 1000 photos, and we combined as many of them as we could, with my own photos. And then we made some of the photos come alive. This all speaks to the theme of the song, which views life as a collection of memories, meetings, and snapshots – ‘a stream of captures’ – and the luxury of being able to carry that with us at all times in our phones. It’s actually seeing the iPhone as a positive, for once. That photos can bring us closer to people and memories, especially after they’re gone. I was inspired to write the song after the passing of my friend, the director Johannes Greve Muskat.”
Patience is the follow up project to his companion pieces of sorts, 2014’s Please and 2017’s Pleasure respectively. The aforementioned press release concludes with Lerche speaking in depth, the genesis behind his latest works in relation to his own life, saying:
“The inspiration behind the theme and feeling of the album comes from the sense of space and time I associate with ambient music and minimalism. Ever since Pleasure came out in 2017, I’ve been running a lot, and I listen to mainly abstract music that helps me lose sense of time and structure when I run, what I refer to as ‘patient music. Performing the flamboyant and intense Pleasure show 140 times in one year got me into athleticism, and made me passionate about running. Before this, I never did anything remotely athletic in my life. After Pleasure I felt like slowing down everything in my life. I stopped touring for the first time since I was 18. I moved to LA, and I just focused on writing. I needed to make soothing music.”
To listen to “That’s All There Is” stream below, via YouTube.