The Smashing Pumpkins Reveal They’re Making a 33-Song Third Installment in Conceptual Album Series that Includes Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina

There’s a new 33-track album on the way after The Smashing Pumpkins release their forthcoming 20-track album CYR in November. The newly announced album will be the third in a conceptual album series that began with Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness in 1995 and continued with Machina in 2000.

The press release doesn’t give away any more information about the new sequel other than that, instead focusing on announcing all the other things they’re doing to celebrate the anniversary of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. The album will be 25 years old tomorrow, October 23.

Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness was also a long album at 28 tracks, and known for hit singles like “1979,” “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” and “Tonight Tonight.” According to the press release, it debuted at #1 on the Billboard album chart and was nominated for seven Grammy Awards. It’s now considered to be an alternative rock classic.



The band announced a would’ve-been 25th anniversary tour of the album that has been postponed until 2021. They stated that dates and more information will be revealed shortly, and say that it will be a worldwide arena tour.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that the one-time virtual zoom chat that frontman Billy Corgan and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin will be hosting for the occasion tomorrow has already been filled up. That said, the band’s still asking fans to share memories about the album on their site.

They also partnered with a streetwear collective called HUF Worldwide to create a limited edition line of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness themed merch. Along with clothing like shirts and socks, they’re also selling tote bags, guitar picks and skateboard decks.

The Smashing Pumpkins have released six singles in advance of CYR so far, “Cyr,” “The Colour of Love,” “Confessions of a Dopamine Addict,” “Wrath,” “Anno Satana” and “Birch Grove.” The full album will arrive on November 27 via Sumerian Records. There’s a collection of CYR merch on their site including two shades of purple vinyls for pre-order.

