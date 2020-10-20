Family of Late Country Singer Justin Townes Earle Launches GoFundMe Campaign for Medical Bills

Home News Kyle Cravens October 20th, 2020 - 11:06 PM

The family of singer-songwriter Justin Townes has started a GoFundMe to help make his medical bills feasibly affordable in the wake of his passing. He died on August 20 and he was 38 years old. According to Brooklyn Vegan, his death was a sudden shock to his family. He is survived by his widow, Jennifer Earle and their daughter, Etta. Although they, along with the rest of his family and fans, grieve the death of Townes, they have been dealing with arduous medical debt ever since the artists passing. Townes has been accumulating expenses for the past few years, and struggled to pay them off this year because of the ongoing pandemic.

The official GoFundMe fundraiser, created by the still lamenting Townes family, reads, “Justin incurred legal and medical expenses in the last few years and he was unable tour in 2020 due to the pandemic, leaving a considerable amount of unsettled debt behind. There is a separate fund being raised to ensure that Etta is able to receive a college education but in the meantime his family needs your help getting back on their feet.”

You can support the campaign here.

While police have yet to come out with an official report, they currently owe Townes untimely passing to a drug overdose. Townes was publicly known for struggling with addiction. It was something he said he fought against since he was merely 12 years old. He went to rehabilitation clinics nine times but relapsed in 2010 and again in 2016.

Townes was a celebrated artist. He was known for his tasteful genre combinations. His father, who is none other than alternative country artist Steve Earle, had an initial big influence on his music, but over time he went on to harmoniously generate a hybrid style that included elements of folk, country, blues and americana music.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela