Two Men Charged in Pop Smoke’s Murder Are Eligible for the Death Penalty

Home News Aaron Grech July 14th, 2020 - 4:23 PM

Hip hop artist Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson passed away in February of this year after being fatally shot outside of his Hollywood Hills home at the age of 20. A total of five people, three adult men and two teens, had been arrested in connection with his murder, with four people now facing charges.

Two of the men, Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 18 are now eligible for the death penalty if convicted of this murder. The two minors involved, aged 17 and 15, have also been charged with one count each of murder and robbery in juvenile court. While there was a fifth person arrested last Thursday, according to a CBS news report, it is unknown if nthey will be facing charges.

Walker and Rodgers are facing charges for murder “during the commission of a robbery and a burglary,” alongside various gang and gun allegations. This type of murder charge is classified as a murder under a special circumstance allegation, making the suspects eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

This murder came a mere two weeks following the release of his Meet the Woo 2 mixtape. A posthumous album by the rapper titled Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon was released earlier this month and featured the likes of Future, Quavo, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Lil Tjay, Roddy Ricch, Swae Lee, Karol G, Tyga and DJ Mustard. This posthumous project featured fellow New Yorker 50 Cent as its executive producer, while the record also served as Jackson’s sole major label album.