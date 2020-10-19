Boris With Merzbow Announces New Collaborative Album 2R0I2P0 for December 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech October 19th, 2020 - 1:23 PM

Japanese experimental metal outfit Boris have teamed up with noise artist Merzbow once again for a new collaborative effort 2R0I2P0, which is set for release on December 11 via Relapse Records. The two artists have debuted the project’s first single, “Away From You,” which was accompanied by a music video directed by Kohei Igarashi.

“Away From You” shows various natural images and textures of grass, dirt, trees and stones in a gritty tone that complement the aggression of its backing track. The song is filled with harsh textures, heavy riffs and tones, that take Merzbow’s aggressive noise sensibilities, with Boris’ signature hard hitting metal sensibilities.

Boris and Merzbow have been frequent collaborators since their first project together, Megatone all the way back in 2002. Their most recent collaborative effort Gensho, came out in 2016. Split into two different styles, Gensho shows a split between some of Merzbow’s most hard hitting noise sensibilities, contrasted with refined metal performances by Boris.

“This year was a period of trial for everyone in the world,” Boris stated regarding the project. “This work becomes a monument to the requiem of the previous era. From here, a new world begins again.”

Boris have had a busy decade, releasing a total of five studio albums in the last five years, with their most recent releases No and LφVE & EVφLseeing a release this year and in 2019 respectively. During the past decade they have also released Dear, Noise and Heavy Rocks/Attention Please. Merzbow teamed up with Hexa back in 2018 for Achromtic.

2R0I2P0 track list

1. Away From You

2. To The Beach

3. Coma

4. Love

5. Absolutego

6. Journey

7. Uzume

8. Evol

9. Boris

10. Shadow Of Skull

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat