Freddie Gibbs Is a Cop Killer On The Lam In New Video for “Scottie Beams”

July 15th, 2020

Freddie Gibbs plays a man who killed a cop and is running from the law in the new video for his song “Scottie Beams.” The song comes from his recent album with The Alchemist, titled Alfredo, and rapper Rick Ross is featured on the track.

Beginning with Gibbs driving on an empty road in a convertible, the top down as a woman waves her arm out the rolled down window. A hidden cop trails Gibbs, his hands up as he steps out the car, lyrics saying, “I swerved to duck the potholes, man, I had no option, sir/Just let me go ‘cause my license, insurance proper, sir.” The woman yells, “what are you doing?” before Gibbs hits the officer, knocking him down. Lyrics slow down as a struggle ensues, Gibbs grabbing the gun and shooting the officer before driving away as the woman looks over the back of her seat to see the dead body of the policeman laying in the middle of the road.

Rick Ross is introduced when he sits in front of his television, “Breaking News” flashing across the screen with Gibbs’ face plastered as the killer during the lyrics, “Yeah, my execution might be televised.” Gibbs calls Ross, who answers and invites Gibbs to hide out at his place. Ross begins his verse, his raspy voice throwing out the lines “My pistol polished, any problems, I’ma pull that ho/Peter Parker, but I’ve yet to reach my pinnacle,” while he lends Gibbs cash to help him escape. Gibbs and the woman escape to Jamaica, Ross checking in to say hello.

The smooth instrumentals of the track blend well with both Gibbs’ and Ross’ quiet voices. Their rap flows in a melody, Gibbs beginning each verse with “Yeah, the revolution is the genocide,” warning listeners with the lyric, “Look, your execution will be televised.”

Gibbs and the Alchemist released Alfredo in late May, and includes features from Tyler, The Creator, Benny, The Butcher and Conway The Machine in addition to Ross. “Scottie Beams” has been the second music video released from the album, following “1985.”

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister