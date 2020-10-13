Zero 7 Shares New Live In-Studio Video for “Outline”

Home News Aaron Grech October 13th, 2020 - 11:09 AM

Zaro Z have shared a new live in-studio version of their single “Outline,” which will also be featured on their forthcoming Shadows EP, out October 23 via Make Records and BMG. Their upcoming Shadows EP will be their first record release since EP 3, which came out in 2015 and saw the group utilize a similar sound present in their early 2000s EPs.

This live in-studio performance was also captured on video, showing the group perform the session with vocals, electric bass, drums, acoustic piano and cello. “Outline” itself is a somber trip hop inspired track, with solemn cello lines, deep bass, slow, yet steady progressions and a soothing rhythm that morphs its pop influences.

“It came together over a long period of writing,” the group explained in a press release. “We went through quite a few versions of the song to arrive at the final product, jumping between more upbeat electronica and very stripped back piano and vocals before settling on a version that allows the core components of the song – its melodies, lyrics and unusual harmony – to stand out. It really is about seeing the outline of something new on the horizon and about the anticipation of not knowing how things will end up.”

Zero 7 were pretty active last year as well, dropping two singles ,”Aurora” and “Swimmers,” alongside the likes of Jose Gonzalez and Gem Cooke respectively. The group’s Henry Binns teamed up with The Voice UK vocalist Bo Bruce as Ecuador in 2016, who released the song “Bloodbones of Man.”