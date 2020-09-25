Zero 7 Shares Atmospheric New Song “Outline”

Home News Ariel King September 25th, 2020 - 7:55 PM

UK downtempo production trio, Zero 7, have shared a new song titled “Outline.” The track comes as the second single from their upcoming Shadows EP, which is set for release on October 23 via Make Records and BMG.

The track begins with Lou Stone’s vocals overlaying a soft and sparse guitar line. The vocals blend together and mix in a haunting harmony, a flute echoing subtly in the background. The vocals wash over the track, synths creating a distilled sound that create a feel of suspension. Lyrics follow a breakup, with the chorus singing, “A part of you is leaving/And we both know, we both know,” amid a funky piano. “Outline” explores soft tones and heartbreak, with Stone’s vocals providing a multi-layered aspect that highlights each sound that appears.

“It came together over a long period of writing,” Zero 7 said in a press statement. “We went through quite a few versions of the song to arrive at the final product, jumping between more upbeat electronica and very stripped back piano and vocals before settling on a version that allows the core components of the song – its melodies, lyrics and unusual harmony – to stand out. It really is about seeing the outline of something new on the horizon and about the anticipation of not knowing how things will end up.”

“Outline” is the second track off the Shadows EP, and follows the release of the title track. First beginning as a duo made up of Henry Binns and Sam Hardaker, Zero 7 has expanded to bring in Stone for the upcoming EP. The group’s last EP appeared in 2015, with EP3, while their last studio album release had been 2009’s Yeah Ghost. Zero 7 has also released a slew of singles in recent years, including the tracks “Aurora” and “Swimmers.”